Queen Camilla tells well-wisher King is ‘fine’ ahead of prostate treatment

The King is “fine” as he prepares to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate this week, the Queen told a well-wisher during a visit to Swindon.

Camilla visited Deacon & Son, a 175-year-old family-run jewellery shop on Monday.

Among those outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the Queen was Jessie Jackson, 86, from Swindon who said Camilla told her the King “is fine”.

Ms Jackson said she shook the Queen’s hand and asked her how Charles was doing.Camilla thanked her for asking and Ms Jackson added: “She’s lovely.”

The King will undergo a corrective procedure this week after being diagnosed with the benign condition.

The Queen also visited a domestic violence refuge in Wiltshire to celebrate the service’s 50th anniversary.

Queen Camilla speaks with attendees at the event Credit: PA

She met staff, volunteers and families at Swindon Domestic Abuse Support Service (SDASS) on Monday 22 January.

SDASS, which was founded in 1974 as Swindon Women’s Aid, offers one of the few purpose-built refuges in the UK offering fully self-contained accommodation.

Camilla was introduced to Nicky Alberry, the charity’s chair of trustees, and Joanna Eamey, its chief executive.

She was also greeted by her close friend Sarah Troughton, the Lord Lieutenant of Wiltshire.

Mrs Troughton was one of six trusted confidantes appointed as Queen’s companions in 2022, in place of traditional ladies-in-waiting.

Camilla visited one of the flats and met current residents and their children, before joining staff, partner agencies, residents and trustees at a short reception to unveil a plaque.

The Queen unveiled a plaque at the refuge Credit: PA

The refuge can host 22 families at a time, with 20 flats that have between one and three bedrooms, as well as an emergency bedsit.

Women and children up to the age of 18 are offered a safe place to live at SDASS and tend to stay for around four months.

Every year it supports around 62 families, including 78 children.

Camilla has long campaigned on ending domestic violence, working with charities to raise awareness and support survivors.

As the Duchess of Cornwall after the first national lockdown, she became patron of the UK charity SaveLives, and highlighted its Reach In campaign which encouraged communities to “reach in” to victims of abuse.

She has also visited Refuge, hosting a reception at Clarence House to mark Refuge’s 50th anniversary, and Women’s Aid.

