A teenage boy has been charged following a stabbing in Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police say a man in his 30s was assaulted on Majorfied Road in Topsham between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Friday 5 January.

He had gone there to meet a stranger who he believed was selling a computer.

The victim was walking up Majorfield Road when he was approached from behind and stabbed in the arm and hand, police say.

He fled the scene and attended the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where he was later discharged.

A 16-year-old boy from Exeter was arrested shortly after on suspicion of GBH with intent. He has since been released with no further action.

Another boy, also aged 16, has since been charged with attempted robbery, GBH with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 20 January.

Detective Inspector Michelle Westlake said: "We are now seeking a further witness who we believe may have been threatened by an unknown person on the same road on Wednesday 20 December 2023.

"This person may hold valuable information which could help with our enquiries.

"Anyone who has information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police quoting 50240004032."