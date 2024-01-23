A controversial Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme which prompted a series of protests, vandalism of the road signs and even intimidation of council staff is to continue.

The Exeter scheme was launched last summer and within a month bollards were cut down.

A report for the Exeter highways and traffic orders committee on Tuesday said that while traffic has been reduced within the area and there has been an increase in the number of people cycling, the scheme has also led to a significant increase in traffic on the boundary roads and journey times are much slower.

It recommended officers be allowed to scrap the scheme if it doesn’t deliver better results in the next few weeks.

However, that plan has been rejected. Councillors instead decided the scheme should continue.

Protestors gathered outside the meeting to discuss the Low Traffic Neighbourhood

One of the committee members, Councillor Tracy Adams said: “We all voted for this because it was a trial and we want to get really robust and accurate data at the end of it so we can make this significant decision for our city.”

Local resident Edward Pickering who spoke at the meeting said: “Cars are not the most efficient way of moving large numbers of people in densely populated areas, you only have to look at the traffic jams on our roads to know that.”

Under the scheme Vaughan Road, Hamlin Lane and St Marks Avenue can only be used by buses and bicycles, and bus gates have been introduced on Whipton Lane and Ladysmith Road.

The scheme was designed to deter rat-running, encourage walking and cycling, and reduce pollution.

The meeting at Devon's County Hall sparked a lively debate

Heavitree councillor, Catherine Rees, said: “Local residents, who welcome the safer and quieter streets as a result of the Active Streets trial, tell me that they often feel intimidated to speak out in support of the scheme.

"They talk of better connected neighbourhoods and reduced isolation. Parents are also reporting that they now feel more confident allowing their children to walk and cycle to school. All of this will undoubtedly be having a positive impact on people’s physical and mental health.”