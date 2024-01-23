Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage has been released after a speed camera was hacked down in Cornwall.

It is believed the incident on the A390 happened on Thursday 30 November.

The camera near Drakewalls, Gunnislake, saw a maintenance panel ripped off and the wires inside were sliced through.

It was the fourth in a series of incidents which had happened across Cornwall in November.

Police have released video footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers say they would like to talk to the man in the footage as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

Call police with information on 101, or via our website here, quoting reference number 50230314254.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.