ITV News' Ellie Barker went to meet the men behind the music.

A curry house in Bristol has been cooking up a storm with its music videos.

Staff at Urban Tandoor have been recording their own versions of popular songs since lockdown.

They're now enjoyed all over the world and have had millions of views - and have even been played on national radio.

Owner Sunjith said: "We are average-looking Indian men who don't have a clue about singing. We are always off-tune, that is our biggest talent and we are clueless about what we're doing. That is the USP of our TikTok.

"You name it, Australia, Germany, USA, Netherlands. People who don't even speak English have come here."

The team started making videos during lockdown to "cheer people up" but they were surprised by the appetite for their creations.

"Recently we had a gentleman who was due a big operation on his brain and he knew it could be his last supper and he chose to come to Urban Tandoor.

"We've won lots of awards but that was something that comes on top." Sunjith said.

He has plenty of plans for what comes next. Suggestions include Somebody to Love, by Queen, which would become Some Curry to Love, and Come on Eileen - which would become Come on Bhaji.