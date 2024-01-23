A teenager who crashed an Audi A1 into a wall after failing to stop for police in Plymouth has died.

It happened on St Simons Lane at the junction with Salisbury Road around 2am on Sunday 21 January, said Devon and Cornwall Police.

Officers said the driver, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Derriford Hospital but died a short time later.

A 19-year-old woman who was also in the car has been seriously injured and remains at Derriford Hospital.

The force said it had referred itself to the police watchdog over the incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said: "Our thoughts remain with everyone who has been affected by this incident.

"The matter is now subject to an independent investigation by the IOPC therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further.

"Devon & Cornwall Police is cooperating fully with the IOPC investigation regarding this matter."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…