'I had to remove myself from the situation', Jake tells ITV News West Country's Alex Lovell and Sabet Choudhury

Weston-super-Mare's Jake Cornish has opened up to ITV News West Country about his decision to leave the Love Island villa after just three days.

The 26-year-old went into the villa for a second time this year, after making his debut in series seven.

His first stint lasted a whopping 50 days - but this time round Jake says it "didn't feel right" prompting an early exit.

Thrown into the South African villa with his ex Liberty Poole, who he met on the show in series 17, Cornish announced he was heading home on day three of the 'All Stars' series.

The 26-year-old first went into the villa in series seven Credit: ITV2

After landing back in the UK this week, Jake opened up to ITV presenters Alex Lovell and Sabet (Seb) Choudhury.

He said: "I just felt it wasn't right for me at the time. I stayed true to myself and I had to take it upon myself to remove myself from the situation.

"It's hard because you try to compare your first time to this time, but because everyone knew everyone else on the show, it was a bit like they already had loyalties."

He added that two years on from his first Love Island stint, he'd "matured and grown up".

Back then, he enjoyed being the "menace of the class" and being in the middle of the action.

But "this time round, I was drawing away from everyone", he said.

Jake added that the support from fans had been "amazing".

He added: "I've had two years of fighting off hate, really, but now it's just been absolutely fantastic.

"The DMs, the messages, the people in the street are all loving and saying how much I've matured and stayed true to myself, it's fantastic."

