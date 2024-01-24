Play Brightcove video

Shocking drone footage shows the aftermath of the crash in Bristol.

A 31-year-old drink driver who seriously injured three people, including a child, has been jailed.

Samuel Staynings crashed head-on with another car on Brunel Way in Bristol in November 2022.

Inside the other car was married couple Chris and Jennie Owen and a young boy - all of whom suffered 'significant injuries'.

The crash happened after the 31-year-old failed to change lanes when the dual carriageway section merged into one.

The couple describe still being 'haunted' by the events that unfolded that day.

Chris, 50, sustained fractures to his neck, leg, knee and wrist while Jennie, 55, suffered fractures to her wrist, hand and feet. The boy sustained abdominal injuries as well as a fractured vertebra.

Staynings was also injured in the collision and received urgent medical treatment at Southmead Hospital, where he also had his blood alcohol level tested.

Samuel Staynings has been jailed for three years. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

He was found to have 153 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - almost twice the legal limit of 80mgs.

In statements provided to the judge ahead of Staynings’ sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 23 January, Chris and Jennie described the impact the collision had and continues to have on their lives.

Chris told the hearing how he felt lucky to be alive but 'struggled to accept' how life-changing his injuries are.

He said he once lived a very active life and enjoyed surfing and skiing with his family but he may never be able to do these activities again.

“The effects of the collision have permanently and irreversibly changed our lives physically and mentally for ever, through no fault of our own,” he said.

In a statement, Jennie wrote how the scene she witnessed continues to haunt her.

She also described being distraught when finding out her wedding ring had to be cut off due to the fractures on her hand.

She also spoke of her pain at being separated from her husband while he received treatment for his injuries and of becoming his carer overnight.

“To have to watch my husband struggle every day with daily life is very traumatic,” she said.

“I find it extremely difficult to come to terms with as this situation could have been avoided.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Staynings has also been banned from driving for seven and a half years.

Sergeant Matt Boiles said: “Samuel Staynings’ decision to get behind the wheel of his car when he knew he had drunk too much alcohol has had devastating consequences.

“A family’s whole way of life has been changed forever. He will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars and I hope he reflects on what happened and never makes the same mistake again.

“I hope this case also serves as a reminder to anyone else who thinks its ok to drive while over the legal alcohol limit. Your actions can ruin lives.”