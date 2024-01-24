A woman has died after a crash between a lorry and a car on the A303 near Stonehenge.

Emergency services were called to the scene between the Longbarrow and Countess roundabouts just before 10am on Tuesday 23 January.

The female driver of the car, a woman in her 60s from Bath, sadly died at the scene.

Her next of kin has been informed and are being supported by a specialist-trained officer.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

The road remained closed through the day but reopened in the early hours of Wednesday 24 January.Wiltshire Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or anyone who may have dash cam footage to call 101 or email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.

