The family of a Somerset woman, whose death is being treated as a murder inquiry, say they cannot grieve because of police mistakes.

Kelly Faiers, 61, died on 15 October at the home of her partner, Richard Scatchard, in Minehead.

But Scatchard, who is a convicted sex offender, disappeared after being questioned by officers and has still has not been found.

Kelly's four children say they have been let down by Avon and Somerset Police and criticised the way they have handled the case.

Jazz Faiers, Kelly's daughter, said: "We had mum's funeral and you feel something for that day but then you're back in the same situation - where there are no real answers, it's not clear where Skatchard is.

'My anxiety is through the roof'

"We haven't been able to grieve because nothing has moved on."

Mike Faiers, Kelly's son, said: "The police have handled this very very poorly. My anxiety through speaking to the press is through the roof.

"But it should never have got this far where we need to talk to TV and radio stations. It's ridiculous."

CCTV shows Scatchard and Kelly drinking together at a pub in Minehead on Saturday 14 October.

Jazz says she spoke to her mum before she went out: "She (Kelly) didn't want to go but felt she had to after cancelling the week before."

It is still not clear how Kelly Faiers died after a post mortem proved inconclusive.

Less than 12 hours later Scatchard called the emergency services after Kelly fell critically ill. She was pronounced dead at his home.

Officers spoke to 70-year-old Scatchard at the scene, but when they returned to ask further questions the next day he had disappeared.

Police initially considered Scatchard a missing person, before a wanted appeal was issued.

There have since been around 100 reported sightings of him, but none have been confirmed.

'Our priority remains to find Scatchard alive'

Superintendent Lisa Simpson said: “It has been three months since we last had a confirmed sighting of Richard Scatchard.

"Our priority remains to find Scatchard alive and arrest him and any public information to help us achieve that aim will be gladly received.

"We wish to question Scatchard about what happened to Kelly in the hours leading up to her death.

Kelly Faiers and Richard Scatchard seen at a pub in Minehead on 14th October. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

"We have spoken with both Kelly’s family and Scatchard’s and been honest with them that there have been three months without proof of him being alive and that is an extremely long time."

Kelly's children only discovered Scatchard was a convicted sex offender by searching for his name online after he disappeared.

Police say he is considered a risk to the public, specifically with women. He has previously been convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims to enable his crimes.

Mike said: "He's on your mind every single day. The bloke has got into everyone's head. It should not have come to this, but it has. We've had no closure and it does not look like we will ever get it."

Jazz said: "None of us have been able to grieve over our mum as much we all wanted to do, because Richard takes the lime light for all the wrong reasons. We're no closer to the truth."

Richard Scatchard has not been for three months. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Police say they have made more than 300 enquiries to track down Scatchard and have offered a reward to any information that leads to his arrest. Kelly's death is now being treated as a murder inquiry.

In a statement the police have said: "We can confirm we have recently received a complaint from Kelly's family in respect to the police response. The complaint has been voluntarily referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on Thursday 4 January.

"Our Professional Standards Department was made aware of the incident and our response at an early stage and we will assist the IOPC in any way we can in relation to the complaint received."