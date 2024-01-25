The family of a woman who was killed by a drunk driver on Mother's Day in 2023 says her death has "destroyed" their family.

Jossette Kemery, 41, was in the passenger seat next to Declan Jake Jackson, 32, who has been jailed after admitting to causing her death.

He also seriously injured another woman in her fifties who was driving the other vehicle in the crash on the A371 near Castle Cary on Sunday 19 March.

Jackson had been disqualified from driving just five days before the collision as a result of previous drink-driving incidents.

He was found to have about two-and-a-half times the legal limit for alcohol in his bloodstream, as well as cannabis, after the crash.

An expert witness said this level of alcohol would have significantly impaired his ability to drive, and that this impairment would have been exacerbated by his use of cannabis.

Declan Jackson had been disqualified from driving just five days before. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday 23 January, the court heard of the impact of Jossette’s death on her family.

Josette never got to learn she was going to be a grandmother again or to meet three new grandchildren.

Her mother said: “The day my daughter Jossette Kemery’s life was taken away was Mother’s Day. My whole life completely fell apart.

“Every day is a struggle to get through. My heart breaks knowing her children won’t ever see their mum again or be able to talk to her.

“They won’t have her to pick them up when they’re down or give them advice, or see them grow up or get married. Every Mother’s Day will always be the saddest day of my life.”

Jossette’s eldest daughter said: “It completely broke my heart. I found out I was pregnant the day after mum’s funeral. I directed all my grief into focusing on the baby.

“I still haven’t grieved properly. I feel like my son was a gift from my mum.

“The loss of mum was too much. I still cry myself to sleep. I still try phoning her number. I feel so lost without her.”

Jossette’s brother said: “Jossette’s death has destroyed the whole family really. He’s taken Jossette away from her children. He’s ruined our lives.

“He’s taken my mum from me too, as this has absolutely destroyed her. He’ll never understand the heartache and pain he’s caused; he’s shattered us all.”

At an earlier hearing Jackson admitted:

Causing death through careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol

Causing serious injury through careless driving

Driving while disqualified

Driving without insurance.

In mitigation, the court heard Jackson had no memory of the incident and had himself received serious injuries, but had accepted responsibility and expressed remorse.

At sentencing, Judge Paul Cook said he took into account Jackson’s early guilty plea and ongoing problems with alcohol, adding that Jackson’s decision to drink and drive had “devastating” consequences resulting in a “catastrophic” collision.

After a discount for his early plea, Declan Jackson was handed a jail term of seven years and nine months for causing Jossette’s death. An eight-month prison sentence for causing serious injuries to the other driver and additional sentences for driving while disqualified and without insurance are to run concurrently. He was also given a 10 year driving ban.

Officer in the case DC Peter Williams said: “Declan Jackson knew full well the risk he posed by getting behind the wheel.

“He had only just been banned from driving after damaging his own car in a drink drive incident.

“His decisions on Mother’s Day last year had devastating consequences.

“Throughout the investigation, my thoughts have been with Jossette’s family, and in particular her mother and her children. For them, a special day on which we celebrate our mothers will never be the same again.

“My thoughts have also been with the driver of the vehicle that Declan’s collided with.

“She suffered serious and life-changing injuries because of Declan’s decision to drive while intoxicated through alcohol and cannabis.

“These injuries have greatly impacted the ambitions and life goals that she had, and she continues to receive ongoing medical treatment.”