Forest Green Rovers have appointed former Cheltenham Town and Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill as their new boss.

It comes as the team looks to avoid dropping out of the football league, they currently sit bottom of League Two six points from safety with 19 matches to play.

Cotterill is the team's fourth permanent manager of the season after Duncan Ferguson, David Horseman and Troy Deeney.

He has pedigree of managing at the level and most recently was in place at Shrewsbury Town guiding them to a 12th place finish in League One last season.

It is something of a surprise appointment due to Cotterill's links to Rovers' rivals Cheltenham on the other side of Gloucestershire.

He enjoyed a hugely successful spell as boss at Whaddon Road between 1997 and 2002.

He then also won huge plaudits for his role in establishing Bristol City in the Championship.

Cotterill was the man in charge when the team romped to the League One title and also won the EFL Trophy in

Steve Cotterill left his post at Shrewsbury after two and half years in the job Credit: PA

Speaking of the appointment Club Chairman, Dale Vince, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Steve Cotterill to FGR. His record speaks for itself with 25 years of experience in all leagues of the EFL, spanning nearly 900 games.

“Steve knows what it takes and shares our determination to avoid relegation this season. Then build our way back up to League One and looking upward again.

"I’m sure our fans will welcome this appointment and Steve to our club.”