Daniel Flack tells ITV News how his life was 'saved' after being helped by the YMCA in Exeter.

A man whose life was turned around thanks to homelessness charities is urging Devon County Council not to cut its funding for vital services.

Daniel Flack, who lived on the streets before being helped by the YMCA in Exeter, says ending the county's homelessness prevention fund would lead to more rough sleeping and drug use.

"I was living in bus shelters, alleyways, even under the old medieval bridge in Exeter. I then got in contact with the YMCA. They said 'We can offer you a place', and that's when the journey started.

"If they cut the funding, there's going to be more crime on the streets, more hospital (admissions) because people are hurting themselves because they have nowhere to go.

"More drug abuse, more alcohol abuse, more betting.

"It's where people can go to get support. For the councils to want to cut the funding, it's going to be disastrous", he added.

Si Johns, CEO of YMCA Exeter, said: "We have proved that this funding saves money and it saves lives. It's an incredibly effective way of spending money, it's a really good way of funding homelessness support services. It would be a real shame to lose it."

Devon County Council allocates funding to homelessness charities. Credit: ITV News

On Wednesday councillors discussed their options, but no decision was made.

Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Wrigley said: "I was disappointed I wanted an answer.

"Charities can't just pick up with their budgets being cut at short notice like that. They need time to prepare, as do the district councils who also rely on that service."

Labour's Martin Pearce added: "We've got many vulnerable people who do not know if the support that they desperately need to keep their homes is going to be in place from the end of this year. We're just continuing to wait, and that's not fair."

Conservative councillor James McInnes, cabinet member for integrated adult social care and health, said: "No decision has been made with regards to our financial contribution to their contract, and we remain absolutely committed to working in partnership with our district and city councils to support those at risk of homelessness.

"We've extended our funding with homelessness support providers including the YMCA for an additional three months, until the end of June, to allow the county council time for further discussion as part of our budget setting process."