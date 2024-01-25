An 82-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Cheltenham.

The incident happened outside the Prezzo restaurant on the Promenade at just before 10am on 23 January.

The man was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he was treated for serious head injuries, but died later that day.

Gloucestershire Police officers are still investigating the crash and have asked anyone with information to get in touch by quoting incident 106 of 23 January.