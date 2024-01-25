Love Saves The Day returns to Bristol for 2024, with headline acts including Rudimental, and CamelPhat.

The award-winning event, which is Bristol's biggest independent music festival, attracts ravers from all across the country.

The two-day festival will return to Ashton Court on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May.

Across eight stages, the diverse line-up will welcome household names as well as up-and-coming and local artists.

Acts like Wilkinson, Shy FX and Groove Armada are gearing up to perform alongside a host of live D&B, dance and electronic acts and DJs.

Other performers due to appear include Ben Hemsley, Hedex, Bou, Eliza Rose, Shanti Celeste, and Saoirse.

Rudimental are set to take to the stage in May. Credit: PA

The bank holiday weekend will also see female-only DJ collective Girls Don’t Sync take to the stage performing funky garage blends mixed with pop classics.

Tom Paine, Festival Director at Love Saves The Day, said: “We are always honoured to kickstart the festival season with Love Saves the Day.

"We’ve built up such a beautiful community from the people who put the festival together, the artists who perform on our stages and the people who come along every year for a good time.

He added: "It’s absolutely amazing, and we can’t wait to be back at Ashton Court for 2024."

Festival-goers will also get to enjoy a show of "cinematic audio-visual excellence" from Sub Focus presents Evolve, with only a handful of these performances taking place in the UK.

O rganisers say many more artists are set to be announced.