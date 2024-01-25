Love Saves the Day: Rudimental and CamelPhat among headliners announced as Bristol festival returns
Love Saves The Day returns to Bristol for 2024, with headline acts including Rudimental, and CamelPhat.
The award-winning event, which is Bristol's biggest independent music festival, attracts ravers from all across the country.
The two-day festival will return to Ashton Court on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May.
Across eight stages, the diverse line-up will welcome household names as well as up-and-coming and local artists.
Acts like Wilkinson, Shy FX and Groove Armada are gearing up to perform alongside a host of live D&B, dance and electronic acts and DJs.
Other performers due to appear include Ben Hemsley, Hedex, Bou, Eliza Rose, Shanti Celeste, and Saoirse.
The bank holiday weekend will also see female-only DJ collective Girls Don’t Sync take to the stage performing funky garage blends mixed with pop classics.
Tom Paine, Festival Director at Love Saves The Day, said: “We are always honoured to kickstart the festival season with Love Saves the Day.
"We’ve built up such a beautiful community from the people who put the festival together, the artists who perform on our stages and the people who come along every year for a good time.
He added: "It’s absolutely amazing, and we can’t wait to be back at Ashton Court for 2024."
Festival-goers will also get to enjoy a show of "cinematic audio-visual excellence" from Sub Focus presents Evolve, with only a handful of these performances taking place in the UK.
Organisers say many more artists are set to be announced.