Two goats that were stolen from their home have been found by police.

Goats Pickle and Pepper were stolen overnight on Monday from the Chilcombe of west Dorset.

They were found loose in the road on Charles Lane, Ringwood the following day by officers.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of theft following the discovery.

A teenage driver and two men from Poole were arrested on suspicion of stealing the goats.

Dorset Police said the teenager had since been released on bail.

Two men who had been arrested earlier in the day for the theft of goats Margoat and Robbie from Marshwood were also arrested on suspicion of the theft of Pickle and Pepper.

Both men have been released on police bail as officers continue their investigation.