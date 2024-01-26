Play Brightcove video

Residents of a tower block in Bristol who were told to leave their homes due to safety concerns have staged a protest on City Hall.

Angry with the way they say they've been treated, and unsure whether their homes will ever be truly safe, residents of Barton House in Barton Hill went inside the Bristol City Council building on Friday 26 January to demand answers.

More than 400 people - including around 100 children - were told to pack a bag of clothes and leave their homes on the evening of Tuesday 14 November.

Following an initial survey, it was feared that structural issues could put the building at risk of collapse in the event of a fire.

More detailed surveys have since revealed the problems were not as severe as thought, and safety work, including the installation of a central fire alarm system, additional fire proofing in 42 flats and testing for Legionella bacteria is now underway to make the building safe for residents' to return from 23 February.

Despite this, nearly half of the households at the protest on Friday 26 January said they do not want to return.

One resident told ITV News West Country: "We don't feel safe, us as parents especially don't feel safe when we're telling our kids oh you've got to leave it's dangerous and now we're suddenly fine again.

"I don't feel safe to come back"

Another resident, Mohamed Ali, has been staying in temporary accommodation at a Holiday Inn in the city since November.

He had to take his daughter to A and E with an illness recently - a consequence he believes of their ever changing situation.

The march was organised by the union Acorn and 40 households have signed a petition saying they don't want to moved back to Barton House.

Bristol City Council expects residents to be able to return to Barton House from 23 February Credit: PA Images

Another resident said: "No- because the building has internal problems, we have problems with the windows, we have problems with doors, its not safe to go back in."

The council has said they will only ask people to move back when engineers and fire service deem the building safe.

On Wednesday 10 January, at the meeting where residents were told they would be moving back into Barton House, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: “The evacuation was necessary because of the evidence we had available.

“A representative from Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed that the action we took was appropriate and proportionate.

"We were not taking risks with residents’ lives.

“We would not take a decision like that, and then move people back into an unsafe building.”