The family of a woman who died in a collision on the A303 have paid tribute to her 'generous and kind-hearted' nature.

Jacky Medlock, 65, from Bath, was driving a Landrover Discovery near Stonehenge at around 10am on 23 January when she was involved in a collision with a HGV. She died at the scene.

Her family said she will be "sorely missed."

“Jacky was a wonderful, generous and kind-hearted person, and she will be sorely missed by those who she loved and is loved by, including her husband David, her children, grandchildren, family and many friends", they said.

“We as a family have been overwhelmed by the love, support and kind words shown to us by those that knew Jacky since the news of her death and we have taken great comfort in this support.

“We would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time and would urge anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with the police to help with their investigation.”

Enquiries in relation to the collision remain ongoing by Wiltshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Team.