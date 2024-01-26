A man has been arrested after a suspected arson attack at Penzance train station.

Emergency services were called just before 4am on Friday 26 January to the station following reports of a possible burglary.

Emergency services were call just before 4am. Credit: Greg Martin/BPM

A 29-year-old man from Torquay has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and arson. He remains in police custody.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were contact by police to deal with the incident and described it as a “small fire”.

The incident is now being handled by British Transport Police.