A Somerset man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep has been jailed.

David Braun, 53, from Taunton, attacked the woman at a hotel in the Forest of Dean two years ago.

The victim, who says her world has been 'torn apart' by the attack, woke up during the assault.

Braun was arrested, charged and eventually found guilty on 6 June for the offence following a trial at Gloucester Crown Court.

He was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration without consent and was jailed for three and a half years.

The judge read the victim's personal statement which explained how her whole world had been 'torn apart' and that she does not believe any part of Braun is sorry for what he did to her.

Detective Constable Tom Newrick from Gloucestershire Police said: "Braun violated the victim when she was at her most vulnerable" and described his actions as "appalling".

"The victim has been extremely brave throughout our investigation, working with us and giving evidence in court", he said.

"I hope this outcome shows that cases of this nature will be dealt with robustly and with the utmost seriousness."

CPS South West District Crown Prosecutor Jill Macnamara said: "We want every victim of sexual assault to have the confidence to come forward to report abuse, in the knowledge that support is available and that the police and Crown Prosecution Service are committed to securing justice."

The Judge said he had read statements which had been provided about Braun's character and that he would take mitigating factors into account when sentencing.

Gloucester Crown Court was told Braun was a man of previous good character and that his behaviour was out of character.

