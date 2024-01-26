Police in Trowbridge are carrying out extra patrols after reports a man has been approaching children in the town.

The incidents happened close to secondary schools in the town in the last week - with one student reportedly being told by the stranger her mum had asked him to collect her from school.

Sergeant Charlotte Chilton from Wiltshire Police said: “We recognise the concerns that this will have caused in the local community and we would urge anyone who is approached by someone they don’t know to report such incidents to us immediately.

"It would be really helpful if we could be told as much information as possible including the car make/model/colour and registration plate.

"We will be carrying out extra patrols before and after school to offer some reassurance, and are working closely with schools in the area to offer advice and guidance."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 54240008815.