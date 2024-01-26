A teenage girl has been arrested after a stabbing in Plymouth.

Police officers were called to reports of a fight involving five teenagers in Beaumont Park at around 3.30pm on 25 January.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a stab wound and a girl, also 17, was taken to hospital after sustaining facial injuries. Both have since been discharged.

A knife was recovered at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed.

A 17-year-old girl from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent, meanwhile a boy, also 17, has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both have been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Police officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, particularly anyone who saw a female walking away from the park with blood on her.

Detective Constable Nathan Drew said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred near the hut at the top end of Beaumont Park near the Tothill Avenue/Lipson Road entrance.

“It was a busy time of day and there were lots of members of the public nearby.

“We also wish to hear from anyone who saw a female walking away from the park with blood on her.

“This incident, while rare, will understandably cause concern in the community and we would like to reassure the public that we believe this to have been an isolated case. It is thought that those involved were all known to each other.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50240019746.