Lauren told ITV News' Richard Lawrence that shop assistant Lisa played a key role in the delivery.

A mum from Devon has described her 'shock' after she gave birth to her third child during a visit to a Tiverton supermarket.

Lauren Ewings, 27, went into her local Tesco Superstore to buy paracetamol and cat food on Monday 22 January, but within half an hour of entering the store, she had given birth to her son.

Catching up with her after the ordeal, she told ITV News West Country the newborn is doing well: "He's coping very well, he's settled in perfectly really."

Lauren said it was an 'unexpected arrival' on Monday.

"My waters literally broke as I walked in the door. I didn't feel safe to drive at that point so I took myself in to the toilet, wanted to clean myself up whilst I was trying to get hold of someone to come and get me."

"I called my mum who ended up calling an ambulance and my aunt who was with her called the Tesco line to get a first aider to assist."

Lauren said baby Edward was an 'unexpected arrival'.

"She was mind blown, she said she didn't expect him to be coming in a few minutes".

Lisa told Lauren it 'wasn't something she expected to be doing on a Monday morning'.

"She was saying it's not something they get trained in. She said it was all instinct. I passed him to her, flipped him over, gave him a couple of pats to clear his airways and we went from there really and waited for the paramedics to arrive.

"I had never had a natural labour, so I didn't know what was going on. It was very overwhelming.

"It was just us two doing it on our own, I was a bit shocked really, a little bit scared but couldn't stop it at that point, he was coming so we just had to get on with it really

"I was just glad he was absolutely fine when he came out, he was a bit quiet when he initially came out, but once we got the mucus cleared a bit he started to cry and scream then he was wrapped up in towels the staff brought in.

"I was a bit out of it, I went into a bit of shock afterwards. Everything was going on all at once."

Lauren said she had only been in hospital the previous Friday for a scan.

"The plan was to try and have a natural labour, but we booked a provisional C-section for 21 February but little man decided he's coming on the 22 January."

The told us the staff were 'fantastic' and even gifted Lauren and the family some supplies.

"Tesco staff came over and gave my partner a little outfit for him and my other son a dinosaur magazine - because it was his birthday on Monday too."