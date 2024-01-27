Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized from a warehouse in South Bristol.

Neighbourhood police raided an industrial unit on South Liberty Lane, where they found more than 660 plants.

Two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested from the address on suspicion of producing cannabis.

They were later released on bail pending further enquiries.

The electricity supply had been bypassed and was made safe by staff from the electricity network due to a risk of fire from the set-up.

