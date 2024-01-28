Play Brightcove video

ITV News West Country reporter Victoria Davies spoke to those who attended the vigil

A candlelit vigil has been held in Bristol for two teenagers who died in a stabbing last night.

Police officers were called to the scene on Ilminster Avenue in Knowle West, just after 11pm on 27 January.

They believe the two boys, aged 15 and 16, had been attacked by a number of people who made off from the scene in a car.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man and 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident, but say they're continuing to look for other suspects.

Eyewitness told victim to 'stay with us'

Local resident Julie O'Reilly told ITV News how she ran out into the street immediately after the attack.

"I was just going to bed, and I heard this noise, a terrible bang noise. I chucked my dressing gown on and ran up to him. I told him to stay with us, tried to get his name out of him," she said.

The incident happened on Ilminster Avenue Credit: BPM Media

'It's demoralising'

Superintendent Mark Runacres, the Bristol Commander for Avon and Somerset Police, was emotional when interviewed at the scene today, Sunday 28 January.

He told the media: "It makes me feel deeply upset... frustrated that offences like this will take place anywhere.

"It's demoralising but it makes me determined to support the community.

"It makes me determined to work with the team of police officers that we have commited to this to identify those and bring them to justice."

Search for passengers of the double-decker bus

Police say they particularly want to speak to the passengers of a double-decker bus which was on its way down Ilminster Avenue towards Newquay Road when the attack happened.

They believe those on the bus may have witnessed the stabbing and have valuable information that could help with their murder investigation.

People gathered for a vigil near to the scene in south Bristol. Credit: PA

PCC 'deeply saddened'

Mark Shelford, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset described the attack as a "tragedy".

In a full statement he said: "I am deeply saddened by the shocking and senseless deaths of two boys, aged only 15 and 16, in Knowle, South Bristol, this weekend following an incident involving knife crime.

"The grief being felt by the families of those boys and the impact it will have on their loved ones, as well as the wider community, is unimaginable.

"I want to send my sympathies and condolences to everyone who is affected.

"A tragedy such as this, where two young people have lost their lives, is a bleak reminder of the awful consequences of carrying and using knives.

"Preventing knife crime, and stopping young people coming to harm, is a priority for our Violence Reduction Partnership which includes the police.

"I will be seeking assurances from all the partners involved, that everyone is working together to understand why this happened and ensure we are doing all we can to prevent such a terrible thing happening to other children in the future.

"Police have launched a murder investigation and are working diligently to find those responsible. They need help and information from the community.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224023382.

"If you want to give information, but you are worried about giving your name, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

"No personal details are ever taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers."