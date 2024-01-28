Play Brightcove video

Jeferson Parlett joins us in the studio to discuss being the first person ever to receive a Masters in Pantomime

An actor from Plymouth has become the first person in the world to receive a Masters degree in Contemporary Pantomime Practice.

Jefferson Parlett who grew up watching pantomime has said studying the British art form is a 'dream come true'.

He spoke ITV News West Country about what the course entailed: "It's looking at contemporary practices of pantomime, where it's going at the moment, how it can evolve, how we can make it fresh for contemporary audiences."

"Seeing how it has developed from the Victorian age, the Harlequin age and Clowning and how its morphed into a beautiful British tradition today."

He spotted the advert in an edition of 'The Stage' newspaper. "I was on holiday with my family, I had a stack of Stage newspapers and thought I should really read these. There it was a masters in Pantomime.

"It was fate, if that's not a sign I don't know what is. I applied and they gave me a place there and then."

According to Jefferson, the course has offered Jefferson some exciting opportunities. "It's landed me with some negotiations with producers about pantomime later this year.

He hopes to continue with his acting career alongside his pantomime persuits. "The plan is to have pantomime every single year. Being an actor, work is very hard to come by, unless you've hit the big time.

"Lots of audiences think its just a show at Christmas, it is 12 months of work going in from rehearsals, designing the costumes, designing the set, for a performer - you're in contracts from the get go.

"Working fluidly across film, TV, pantomine and being a working actor is the dream."