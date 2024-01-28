Murder investigation launched after two teenagers die in Bristol stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of two teenagers in south Bristol.

Police officers were called to the scene in Knowle West, just after eleven o'clock on Saturday.

They believe the two boys, aged 15 and 16, had been attacked by a number of people who made off from the scene in a car.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said they arrived at the scene within minutes of the first call and did what they could to provide first aid.

The victims sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals – Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children – by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday.

An investigation into the incident is being led by the force's Major Crime Investigation Team. A 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and remain in custody.

In a statement, the police's Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres said: “This is an incredibly shocking and tragic incident where two young boys, who had their whole lives ahead of them, have sadly died.

“Our collective thoughts are with their families at what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to the families to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation.

“A cordon is in place on Ilminster Avenue between Newquay Road and Tavistock Road, and members of the public can expect to see a large police presence as forensic searches and other enquiries are conducted.

“There are a significant number of properties within the cordon and we would like to apologise for the disruption caused, but we hope people understand the importance of the work being carried out."