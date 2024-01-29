The grandmother of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Bristol says she and her family are "devastated" by their loss and that knife crime "must stop."

Gail Iles' grandson, 15-year-old Mason Rist, was killed, along with another boy, Max Dixon, who was 16.

Police say the boys were attacked by a group in Ilminster Avenue in Knowle West at about 11.20pm.

Four people have now been arrested following the stabbing, and police say they anticipate there will be "more to come".

Police have confirmed Mason Rist and Max Dixon (pictured) died following the incident on Saturday night. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/ Family handout

A vigil was held where the boys were stabbed on Sunday evening, with people lighting candles and placing flowers.

"We don’t know really what’s happened", Ms Iles told ITV News.

"It’s been a shock to the family and we just hope that they find the people that did it.

"Knife crime’s got to stop. It’s all over the country."

Hundreds of people gathered in Knowle West on Sunday night to remember the young victims. Credit: PA

"You can see by me, I haven’t slept since Saturday. He’s only got a mum, his dad died two years ago. She’s devastated, absolutely devastated, we all are.

"You don’t expect things like this to happen. You see it in films and we just want them to find the people that done it and try to stop all this crime."

She described her grandson Mason as a "bubbly" and "cheeky" teenager.

She said: "He was a quiet, typical teenager, and cheeky. He was lovely, he was a bubbly teenager.

"I haven’t even cried yet. I’ve been supporting my daughter, granddaughter, and the family. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.

"Knife crime, is it ever going to stop? There are so many idiots out there that think having a nice, big (knife) to impress their friends.

"Why? Why do they do it?

"You’re never going to stop it because there are lots of idiots about and you’re never going to stop knife crime, ever. I think more should be done."

In August, the Home Office announced that tougher measures on machetes and zombie-style knives would be introduced.

Police have now made a total of four arrests following the stabbing: a 44-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

Officers are keen to speak to passengers who were on a double-decker bus that was travelling past as the attack happened.

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the names of the two young boys, Mason Rist and Max Dixon, who died following the incident on Saturday night.

“Any death is awful, but the loss of Mason and Max, who had their whole lives in front of them, is particularly tragic and my heart breaks for the families who have to endure such unimaginable pain and suffering. Our thoughts remain with them during this time.

Bristol Police Commander at Avon and Somerset Police Supt Mark Runacres issues a statement following the deaths of Mason Rist and Max Dixon Credit: PA

“We have a team of highly professional, dedicated officers who are working 24/7 to identify those involved in this dreadful incident and bring them to justice. Our specialist family liaison officers continue to support and update the families and informed them earlier about the arrests we’ve made today.

“The devastation felt by the community following this incident is clear. More than 150 people attended a vigil near the scene yesterday evening while there was also a large turnout at a residents’ meeting earlier today.

“I’d like to reassure everyone of our commitment to working with residents, our partners in the council, staff in schools and the many others in the wider community.

“Our investigation is progressing well, with four people arrested so far and more arrests are to come. We are committed to doing everything we can to hold to account those responsible for this horrendous crime and to provide answers to Max’s and Mason’s families.”