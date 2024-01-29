A 36-year-old man has admitted killing an elderly church warden at her home.

David Parish, of Halyard Drive, Bridgwater, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Beryl Purdy by reason of diminished responsibility.

Parish also pleaded not guilty to murder during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

The prosecutor, Anna Vigars KC, said: "We have received psychiatric reports commissioned by the defence and the Crown. They both come to the same conclusion.

"I can confirm that, were a plea of not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility to be entered, that would be acceptable to the Crown."

Police were called to reports of a burglary at Mrs Purdy’s home at about 5.45pm on March 27 last year in Broomfield, near Bridgwater.

She was found seriously injured and died at her home.

In a statement, Mrs Purdy’s family said: "As a family, we are devastated to have lost a dearly loved wife, mother and granny.

"Bez was a caring person who would help anyone in need and was very much part of the village, being a church warden for 20 years.

"We will miss her very much and we are all struggling to understand why this happened to such a lovely person."

Judge William Hart remanded Parish into custody and set a provisional sentencing date of 1 March.