A woman has described how she told a dying boy "people are coming to help you now, just stay with us", after he was stabbed in Bristol.

The teenager, who is being named locally as 15-year-old Mason Rist, was one of two boys who died on the evening of Saturday 27 January in the Knowle West area of the city.

The other teenager who died is being named locally as Max Dixon, 16.

They were attacked by a group of people who police say fled in a car in Ilminster Avenue.

Hundreds of people gathered in Knowle West last night to remember the young victims Credit: PA

Avon and Somerset Police have arrested a 44-year-old man and 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident, but say they're continuing to look for other suspects.

'People are coming to help you, just stay with us'

Julie O'Reilly told ITV News how she was getting ready for bed after celebrating her son's 40th before she heard a "terrible noise like a bang".

"I jumped out the bed and looked out the window and I saw a kiddy jump in the car, the car turned in the middle of the road and went down", she said.

"I just saw Mason walk from across the road, because he was literally across the road from his house, he walked across and just fell flat on his face so I chucked my dressing gown ran up to him had his head on my lap telling him to stay with us, people are coming to help you now just stay with us."

Tributes left at the scene. Credit: PA

Julie said the experience had left her "shocked" and thinking of her own family.

She explained: "My grandson had gone out 10 minutes before to get himself something to eat, that could have been him.

"I just feel for his mother, he was an innocent child, he'd only just started to go out."

On Sunday 28 January, a vigil was held where the community gathered to pay their respects and stand up against knife crime.

Anti-knife crime campaigner Leanne Reynolds gave a speech where she described the incident as "another tragedy on our doorstep" and urged parents to check the bedrooms of their children to try and prevent knife crime.

'Another blow to our community'

A woman in the crowd who is a retired community worker said: "We've been waiting for something like this to happen.

"They've taken the youth service out of Knowle, Eagle House youth club is now a gospel church.

"We're working with the police to try and build up a relationship with young people to be more sociable with the police. This has happened now, it's another blow to our community.

"Leanne Reynolds put a bleed kit on Eagle House and I was hoping it was used but it was too far to run and use it."