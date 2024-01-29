An anti-knife crime campaigner who held a vigil for two teenagers stabbed to death in the Knowle West area of Bristol at the weekend has said it is "another tragedy on our doorstep."

Police officers were called to the scene on Ilminster Avenue, just after 11pm on 27 January.

They believe the two boys, aged 15 and 16, had been attacked by several people who made off from the scene in a car.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man and 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident, but say they're continuing to look for other suspects.

Police want to hear from the passengers of the double-decker bus that was at the scene when the attack happened.

Candles were lit in memory of the two boys who lost their lives. Credit: PA

Leanne Reynolds is an anti-knife crime campaigner for Bristol and the South West.

She has installed knife surrender bins and around 150 bleed kits in the city but believes more needs to be done to prevent lives from being lost.

Speaking at a vigil for the two boys, Ms Reynolds said: "It's just devastating, the whole community is going to feel this. It's a very close community Knowle West and there's no words.

"To those two families today to wake up without their children, my thoughts are with them. This is just another tragedy on our doorstep."

She is calling for more funding for education and knife crime prevention.

"It needs to stop, we still need to push to get education we need to explain to these kids that knives are not the way. They need to stop carrying knives," she said.

In August, the Home Office announced that tougher measures on machetes and zombie-style knives would be introduced.

From September it is set to be illegal to sell, possess, manufacture or transport zombie-style knives or machetes and the maximum sentence for anyone caught with banned weapons will be increased from 6 months to two years.

Speaking at the vigil, Ms Reyonds addressed the crowds: "We need to stand up now as a community, as a city. We need to stand up and we're not going to put up with this.

"No child should be on our street with a knife, they have no reason. Go home, search you're children's room."

A minute's silence was then held for the two teenagers who lost their lives.