Tributes have been left in Bristol for two teenage boys who died after being stabbed in Bristol.

The boys, named locally as Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were attacked in Ilminster Avenue, in Knowle West, at about 11.20pm on Saturday, police have said.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police said a 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy had been arrested and were in custody, and a vehicle had been seized.

The force said further suspects are being sought in relation to the attack and it is not yet known whether the attackers and victims were known to each other.

Officers are keen to speak to passengers who were on a double-decker bus that was travelling past as the attack happened.

Police are continuing to look for suspects they believe fled the scene after the attack Credit: PA

A vigil was held where the boys were stabbed on Sunday evening, with people lighting candles and placing flowers.

Tributes included flowers with “Mason + Max Rest in Peace” written on them, a sign stating “Stop knife crime RIP boys” and a note from Oasis Academy John Williams reading: “In loving memory of Mason and Max, gone but never forgotten”.

Bristol commander supt Mark Runacres told how local residents came out of their homes after the incident and tried to help the victims.

Police officers attended the scene within minutes and provided first aid.

The boys sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals – Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children – by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Speaking to media on 28 January, supt Runacres said: "It makes me feel deeply upset... frustrated that offences like this will take place anywhere.

"It's demoralising but it makes me determined to support the community.

"It makes me determined to work with the team of police officers that we have committed to this to identify those and bring them to justice."

Describing what happened, he said: “The call was received shortly after 11.15pm and within an hour we had the first suspect identified through the linked vehicle and in custody.

The incident happened on Ilminster Avenue Credit: BPM Media

“People had come out of their houses into the streets to try and help the boys, and there are some really heart-wrenching accounts from people on how they sought to achieve that.

”Police are due to visit the school the teenagers attended, while a meeting is due to take place on Monday for community members to speak to the force and council."

Marvin Rees, the mayor of Bristol, said the incident was a “tragic loss of life”.

Hundreds of people gathered in Knowle West last night to remember the young victims Credit: PA

“I’m thinking of the victims and their families, going through a pain that no parent should have to experience,” he said.

“We will do all we can to support the families and the local community, working with the police."

Anyone with information about the incident or with any relevant footage has been asked to contact 101 and quote reference 5224023382.

