A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old girl was injured in Gloucester.

Police were called to an address in Kingsway shortly after 8pm on Sunday 28 January.

The victim was taken to hospital after a suspected stabbing. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A boy, 17, who initially fled the scene, was arrested shortly after the incident at a different address and remains in police custody.

The force added: "There will be a visible police presence in the area while house to house and other enquiries take place throughout the day.

"Officers have said they are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the incident."

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact the force.