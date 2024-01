A teenage boy has been charged with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl in Gloucester.

Police say the girl was stabbed in the Kingsway area of the city on the evening of Sunday 28 January. She remains in hospital.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 30 January where he was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday 1 March.