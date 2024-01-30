Play Brightcove video

Residents speak to ITV News' Richard Lawrence about the loss of their oak tree

A community in Devon has been left ‘heartbroken’ after a 700-year-old oak tree fell down.

The Silverton Oak has stood in the playing fields of The Rec for centuries and has come to be known as a symbol of the village.

"It’s heartbreaking. That afternoon I was drawn to the tree and I couldn’t stop myself," Miles Snowden, a local resident said.

Miles Snowden described the tree as a "guardian' for the town Credit: ITV News

"There were tears and I’m welling up a bit now actually but it’s been a significant part of Silverton’s life for hundreds of years. It was like a guardian."

The oak tree stood as a historic monument for the mid-Devonshire town which has significance for local residents like David Wright.

He said: "I was just looking up and I saw the tree suddenly just start to slowly tip over.

"I couldn’t believe it because this tree has been part of the village for longer than I’ve been here so it’s been an old friend for a long time.

Meetings are being held about what to do with the tree to preserve its legacy Credit: ITV News

"I’ve always known that I guess that because it’s so old, it’s coming through the end of its life but never knew that it was actually going to happen in my lifetime. It was quite emotional."

A meeting was held at Silverton’s Parish Council on Monday 29 January to help decide how the tree’s legacy can be preserved.

Next Monday (February 5), another meeting will be held to further discuss ideas on how to commemorate the tree.

Councillor Sarah Cross, the council’s chair, said: "It’s so sad and I think that’s the overwhelming feeling that everybody is really sad that this has happened now.

"It is a really important spot. I mean everybody comes here in good weather and bad weather and can look up and see it.

"For it to not be here in all its glory, we’re going to try and preserve as much of it as possible to make sure it still has a place in the village."