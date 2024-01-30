A man has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect by police investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy in Brixham.

Officers were called to Glenmore Road at 6.20pm on Sunday 28 January after a report that a man and child had been seen walking the area, with the child appearing unwell.

Emergency services attended a nearby address where the child was located, and emergency first aid was given before he was taken to hospital.

The boy was later confirmed to have died. His next of kin have been informed.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

A 47-year-old man remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Jen Rose said: “I’m appealing to hear from anyone who was in Drew Street, Penn Lane, Castor Road, Greenswood Road and Bolton Street between 5pm and 7pm and may have witnessed the incident.

“We believe that there were members of the public who attempted to speak to the man and child.

“I’d urge anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to police, anyone who has footage of any kind, including dashcam, mobile phone and doorbell footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting log 580 of 28 January.