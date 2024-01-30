Play Brightcove video

Avon and Somerset Police Chief Constable Sarah Crew speaks to ITV News West Country about the documentary

The Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police has admitted it is "worrying" how "trust has fallen" in the emergency services following cases brought to light in a new documentary.

The first episode of To Catch A Copper aired on Channel 4 on 29 January and follows the force's anti-corruption unit as it investigates cases against its own officers.

The force's Chief Constable Sarah Crew admitted many of the cases involved in the programme are "upsetting" and added that she "wished they never happened."

The force invited documentary-makers to follow officers and staff in the Professional Standards Department for four years, starting in 2019.

Sarah Crew said: "There will inevitably be questions being asked by the public when they see what they saw last night. It’s grim viewing.

"The point I’d want to make though is that this is the exception - not the rule.

A still from the documentary indicating the cases uncovered Credit: Channel 4

"I can think in recent months and weeks, we’ve celebrated some really great police work - the murder investigation for Claire Holland, the heroism of some firearms officers in Weston-super-Mare, and having spent time with officers investigating the incident in Knowle West - that’s the best of policing.

"I think it’s right to be open and transparent with the public about how hard we are working.

"I say it’s the minority but it’s important to tackle them otherwise they undermine confidence.

"While we’ve seen the worst of policing, we’ve also seen the best of it too. Public trust in the police and confidence is falling.

"I’m trying to be brave, open, and transparent with the public. We want to acknowledge we have a problem and are doing something about it.

"We’re not turning a blind eye to it. This is the change that will gain confidence, we’re not paying lip service.

"Is there room for more improvement? Yes there absolutely is."

The first episode was based on officers who had been accused of seriously mistreating or sexually exploiting people.

In one instance, two officers are caught via body-worn video camera mocking a woman who was suffering a mental health crisis.

'Urgent recovery work must be done'

“It’s abundantly clear the public’s confidence in policing has been critically dented by the horrific actions of officers like Wayne Couzens and David Carrick, and urgent recovery work must be undertaken to restore this precious bond we have with our communities", Chief Con Sarah Crew said.

"We knew that taking part in this documentary would be a controversial decision. Public institutions can be reluctant to open themselves up to this level of scrutiny, but people will see that we're facing into the issues.

“I want people to see that we understand their concerns, and we’re taking robust action to tackle all forms of misconduct, rooting out those who have no place in this profession and making sure they can never serve again.

“This programme will inevitably show the challenges and complexities of the misconduct regime we work within; a regime which is undergoing further significant change in the months ahead in response to public concern.

'We're sorry'

“I want to be clear from the outset, we’re sorry for the harm and distress the cases featuring in this programme have caused. Some of these cases are upsetting and appalling and we wish they had never happened.

“These cases are the exception and not the rule. They do not reflect on the professionalism and caring approach of the vast majority of officers and staff who are passionate about their role in keeping people safe, as well as fighting for fairness and justice.

“To put it into context, at the end of last year, we had 6,668 officers and staff, plus a further 211 Special Constables. And over a five-year period, between January 2019 and December 2023, a total of 56 officers and 44 staff/PCSOs either were dismissed during a misconduct hearing or would have been dismissed had they not resigned prior to it taking place.

“But to expel this minority of wrongdoers from policing takes a concerted effort from all those who work within it.

"Everyone has a role to play in creating a culture of upstanding and not by-standing, a culture which calls out misconduct for what it is, challenges those who don’t share our values, and doesn’t tolerate any form of discrimination, harassment or inappropriate behaviour.”