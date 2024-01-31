A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder after two teenagers were stabbed to death in Bristol.

15-year-old Mason Rist and 16-year-old Max Dixon died in hospital after they were attacked by a group of people in the Knowle West area of the city on 27th January.

Anthony Snook, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 1 February charged with their murders.

A total of eight people have been arrested as part of the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, head of the MCIT, said: “This is a pivotal moment in our investigation and Mason’s and Max’s families have both been informed of this development.

Hundreds of people gathered in Knowle West on Sunday night to remember the young victims. Credit: PA

“Specialist family liaison officers are providing them with support and we continue to ask their privacy is respected and they are given space to grieve.

“A total of eight people have been arrested as part of our investigation with five others in addition to Anthony Snook still in police custody.

“Our inquiry is continuing at pace with than 100 officers and staff working around the clock to bring all those responsible for Mason’s and Max’s death to justice.

“We will continue to provide updates on any developments when we can.

“In the meantime, we’d like to remind people of the impact speculation, footage and images on social media could have on both Mason’s and Max’s families as well as on forthcoming proceedings.”