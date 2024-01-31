Play Brightcove video

The mother of a boy who was fatally stabbed has urged parents to search their children's bags to prevent further tragedies from happening.

Leanne Dixon, the mother of Max Dixon, spoke to the crowds at a vigil which was held to remember the two teenage boys stabbed to death in Knowle West.

Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, died after being attacked in Ilminster Avenue in Knowle West after 11pm on Saturday night (27 January).

Hundreds of balloons were released to the words 'we love you, boys.'

A sign left at the scene in Knowle West, where the boys were stabbed. Credit: PA

It's caused an outpouring of grief in the community and Leanne Dixon spoke to the crowd.

She said: "Please check kids' bags, kids' phones, and things on them.

"You're their parents, you've got every right to search your children.

"Please try and keep them safe. I tried to keep my boys safe. I had done so much for him, everyone, all the girls tried to do everything for him and I could not keep my boy safe,

"I tried but unfortunately today I've lost my boy and I'm never going to see that boy ever again."

Residents were among the first on the scene when the boys were attacked.

A vigil was previously held at the scene of the stabbings on Sunday evening, with people lighting candles and placing flowers.