Man arrested after filming himself ‘driving at 160mph’ on M4

A motorist has been arrested after filming himself driving at around 160mph down a motorway, Wiltshire Police has said.

The video was posted on social media by the suspect who filmed himself driving a black Nissan GTR on the M4 at allegedly more than twice the speed limit.

Wiltshire Police said the alleged offence was committed between junctions 16 and 18 at around 12.45pm on January 28.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested on Wednesday evening on suspicion of dangerous driving and his car has been seized for examination.

Sergeant Ben Cox said: “This is completely unacceptable.

“Driving at speeds like this can so easily end in disaster as you have no time to respond to anything.

“We will not tolerate dangerous driving like this on our roads and we will ensure that those who do are found and brought before the courts.”

The driver has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.