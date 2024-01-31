Three more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings of two Bristol teenagers.

Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, were both stabbed to death shortly after 11pm on Saturday 27 January in Knowle West.

Two boys - aged 15 and 16 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. All three are in police custody.

A total of eight people have now been arrested in connection with the attack.

Five others have already been arrested as part of the murder inquiry including a 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been bailed.

Hundreds of people gathered in Knowle West on Sunday night to remember the young victims. Credit: PA

Two men - aged 22 and 44 - were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He has been released with no further action in relation to the murder offence and bailed in relation to the offensive weapon offence.

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres speaks to the media at the scene in south Bristol Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol’s policing commander, said: “Detectives from the major crime investigation team are making significant progress with their inquiry and these arrests reflect this.

“Mason’s and Max’s families have been updated and specialist family liaison officers continue to provide them with support.”

Police have previously said they did not believe the stabbings were rooted in a “gang war”.

Detectives do not yet know whether the suspects and victims were known to each other, or whether the boys died in a case of mistaken identity.

A sign left at the scene in Knowle West, where the boys were stabbed. Credit: PA

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene in minutes to provide first aid.

The boys sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals, Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A vigil was held at the scene of the stabbings on Sunday evening, with people lighting candles and placing flowers.