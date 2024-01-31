Two motorcyclists have died following a head-on collision in Somerset near Chard.

It happened on the A30 on 28 January at around 5pm close to the Red Barn Lane junction.

The two male riders died at the scene and their family have been informed.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts are with the families of both men.

"They have been informed of the tragic events and are receiving support from a specially-trained family liaison officer.

" Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, or was driving in the area at the time and may have relevant dashcam footage, is asked to please contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5224023889."