Watch dramatic footage of the lorry after it caught fire

People are being warned not to throw out batteries with their rubbish after a recycling lorry caught fire.

Bath and North East Somerset Council said a fire broke out in the back of one of its collection trucks on Friday 26 January, while it was emptying bins from homes in Bath.

Council officers and fire crews from Avon Fire and Rescue said it was likely a discarded battery caused the fire.

The council is now reminding people never to throw out batteries in the bin, and to always recycle them safely.

A spokesperson for Bath and North East Somerset Council said: Last week our collection truck caught fire while emptying bins from homes in Bath. The fire service suspected the cause was a discarded battery.

"Please place batteries in a clear bag on top of your green recycling box or go to the website to find drop-off points," it added.