Watch: Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at The Coppice Hotel

Firefighters have been tacking a blaze at a derelict hotel in Devon.

Police and fire crews were called to The Coppice Hotel on Babbacombe Road, Torquay, at around 9pm on Wednesday 31 January.

Pictures and video from the scene show flames erupting from the building.

It is understood that the hotel has been derelict since 2020.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they sent multiple appliances to the scene.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, they said: "We have 6 pumps and 2 aerial platforms along with supporting units at a large derelict hotel fire in Babbacombe, Torquay. Please avoid the area."

They added that roads had been closed.

People have been warned to stay away from the area to allow emergency services to carry out their work and to keep doors and windows closed.