A 44-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering two teenage boys in Bristol.

Anthony Snook, of Dowling Road, Hartcliffe, Bristol, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning charged with the murders of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16.

Charges allege that Snook murdered the boys on Ilminster Road in Knowle West on 27 January.

The defendant, dressed in a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing at the court.

District Judge Lynne Matthews told him: “You are charged that on 27 January at Ilminster Road in Knowle West you murdered Mason Rist.

“You are also charged that on 27 January at Ilminster Road you murdered Max Dixon.

“This court has no power to entertain an application for bail. I now send this matter to the crown court at Bristol, where you will be produced either in person or by a video link tomorrow.”

The boys were stabbed during an incident on Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West, on Saturday night.

Local residents went to help the teenagers and police were on the scene within minutes to provide first aid.

The boys were taken to two hospitals, Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Snook was charged with two counts of murder on Wednesday.

Avon and Somerset Police said seven other people had been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The force said a 20-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He has since been released with no further action in relation to the murder offence and bailed in relation to the offensive weapon offence.