Beachgoers are being warned not to approach seal pups as they find shelter around the coastline during the stormy weather conditions.

Young seal pups are "vulnerable" because of winter storms and are finding shelter on beaches to avoid large waves and stronger winds, according to the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

The charity, based in Helston, is asking people to keep an eye out for seals but also, crucially, to avoid interacting with them or getting too close.

Tamara Cooper, curator for the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, said: "It’s not unusual in these conditions to spot young pups venturing further up the beach to protect themselves from the difficult water conditions.

"However, this does leave them more vulnerable to disturbance, such as dogs on the beach, or well-meaning beachgoers.

"Disturbance can lead to pups not getting the vital rest they need to recover from rough seas, and can even lead to serious injury if startled back into the water.

The charity, based in Helston, is asking people to keep an eye out for seals but also to avoid interacting with them or getting too close. Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

"With that in mind, and the increased numbers of resting seals during the winter breeding season, please do keep your distance if you do spot a pup nearby."

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary manages a seal hospital alongside pups recovering in nursery and rehabilitation pools on site.

More than 45 seal pups have been taken into care since September and there have been a number of calls made by concerned wildlife spotters about seals on the shore.

Tamara adds: "It's been a really busy season for our team and our partners British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

"With the huge efforts of dedicated volunteer medics responding to every call-out I'm so proud of how everyone pulls together to give pups in Cornwall the best chance of survival."