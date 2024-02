The first half of the month was especially cold. Icy pools here at Heckwood Tor, Dartmoor Credit: Susie Groom

Perfect alignment at sunrise through Burnham-on-Sea's low lighthouse Credit: Kim Atkins

A lovely cold and misty morning along the River Exe at Exeter Quay Credit: Tom Hannigan

A striking sunset looking out over the River Exe estuary from Topsham Credit: Mark Gerry

Early morning low cloud and mist in the countryside around Landcross, near Bideford, Devon Credit: Simon James

A smooth UFO-shaped lenticular cloud (Altocumulus Lenticularis) in the skies over Exmoor Credit: Debbie Tucker

Early morning drone flight taking in some frost and flood water surrounding Glastonbury Tor Credit: John Wickes

Still, calm, cloudy and cold reflections at Plymouth's Barbican Credit: Martin Burgess-Moon

A symbol of winter? This cheeky robin having a rest at Roundwood Quay, Feock, Cornwall Credit: Wendron Spring

A passing snow shower from Exmoor looking over towards Hartland Credit: Debbie Tucker

A lovely colourful frosty sunrise in Avening, Gloucestershire Credit: Julie Bowsher