A 14-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of two teenagers in Bristol.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, were stabbed following an incident in Ilminster Avenue in the Knowle West area of the city on the evening of 27 January.

Avon and Somerset Police say a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder last night remains in custody too.

It comes as five people have so far have appeared in court and been remanded into custody following the stabbing on Saturday night.

A further arrest has been made in connection with the deaths of Bristol teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon.

Antony Snook, 44, from Hartcliffe, was charged with murder on Wednesday.

Tributes left in memory of the two teenagers who were stabbed to death on 27 January. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/ PA

Two boys aged 15 and 16 who legally cannot be named because of how young they are, were also charged with murder.

Bailey Westcott, 22, from Bishopsworth, and Jamie Ogbourne, aged 26, from Bristol, were charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We have updated the families of Mason and Max this evening of the latest arrest and specially-trained officers continue to provide them with support.

"We would remind people not to post footage, images or speculation regarding this case as court proceedings are underway which we do not want to be jeopardise nor do we want anyone to cause further distress to Mason and Max’s family at this incredibly difficult time."