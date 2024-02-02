Play Brightcove video

Video footage from Lukas Kepinski shows the firefighters tackling the blaze in the Springbank area of Cheltenham

One person has been taken to hospital following an explosion that has led to a building collapse in Cheltenham.

A video shows flames and smoke in the area as a result of the fire.

Police were called to a home in the Springbank area of Cheltenham at about 21.40pm on Thursday 1 February.

Firefighters, police, and ambulance crews have been at the scene of the fire, which is believed to have involved a bungalow.

Police said one person has been taken to hospital and a search and rescue operation is underway.

Nearby homes were evacuated and a cordon is in place.

Much of the building has been reduced to rubble. Credit: Lukas Kepinski

Gloucestershire Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in Springbank, Cheltenham, reported shortly after 9.40pm. One person has been taken to hospital. Homes nearby have been evacuated with cordons in place and those living nearby are advised to keep windows & doors closed."

Gloucestershire Fire & Rescue Service said in a message on X, formerly Twitter: "Please be aware that GFRS are in attendance at an incident in the Springbank area of Cheltenham.

"Please avoid the area at this time. And could we kindly request that all residents keep their doors and windows shut. Thank you."