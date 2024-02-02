A man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening communications after an incident at Royal United Hospital in Bath earlier today. (Friday 2 February).

A 40-year-old is now in police custody after officers attended the hospital following reports of a man making "verbal threats" by phone.

Avon and Somerset Police said there was also a report of a man in the area carrying an unknown item.

A spokesperson for the force said the informant was concerned it may have been a "bladed weapon" - but the police says this remains unconfirmed.

It said: "The hospital decided to go into a lockdown and we advised a nearby school to take a similar precautionary measure.

"Both lockdowns were lifted in the early-afternoon and access to both the hospital and school are now unrestricted.

"We have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of making threatening communications and he is in police custody."